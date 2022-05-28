HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,143.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,509,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

