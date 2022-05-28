HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Seabridge Gold worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,446.55 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.