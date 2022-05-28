HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Shares of TXG opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

