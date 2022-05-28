HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $22.19.

