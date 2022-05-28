HighTower Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

