HighTower Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,627,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,023,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NFG opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

