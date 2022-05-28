HighTower Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

