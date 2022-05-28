HighTower Advisors LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) by 171.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rockley Photonics worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of RKLY stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $406.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.09. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

