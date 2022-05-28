HighTower Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.