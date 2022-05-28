HighTower Advisors LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,899,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Regency Centers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.