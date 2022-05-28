HighTower Advisors LLC Has $966,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FormFactor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FormFactor by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King increased their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

