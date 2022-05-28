HighTower Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.66 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

