HighTower Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

