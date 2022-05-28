HighTower Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.33 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.