HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

