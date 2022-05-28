HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 445,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 149,987 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

