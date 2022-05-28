HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

