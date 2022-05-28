HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 21,503 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of City Office REIT worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

