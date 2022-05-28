HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

XRAY stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

