HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TimkenSteel worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $62,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $140,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMST opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.