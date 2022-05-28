HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 13,370 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kairos Acquisition worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 55.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 405,143 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,085,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAIR opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

