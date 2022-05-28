HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 524,327 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,233,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,588,000 after acquiring an additional 418,739 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,828,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,011,000 after acquiring an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,193,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 372,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 372,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

