HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

