HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 292,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 192.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HAP stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

