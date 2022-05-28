HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $201.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $180.30 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

