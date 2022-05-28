HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,482 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 2U worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 2U by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 2U by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 2U by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

