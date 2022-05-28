HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

