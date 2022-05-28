HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,632,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $48.40 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.