HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter.

HSRT stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

