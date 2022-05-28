HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 123,115 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

