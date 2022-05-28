iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

