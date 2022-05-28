Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Stake Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter worth $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 75.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the third quarter valued at about $1,850,000.

NYSEARCA UJUL opened at $26.29 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

