InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 287.6% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $3.27 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $283.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.79.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 97.54% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

