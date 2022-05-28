Insider Buying: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Acquires $456,164.16 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,246.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,485.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,682.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

