Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $470,307.12 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03.

On Friday, May 20th, John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60.

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76.

BOOT opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

