Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CEO Sells $556,877.43 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.