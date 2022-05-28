Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Sells $404,404.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHCO opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of City by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of City by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

