Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $350,520.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $350,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,745,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,039,810.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00.

Shares of FTCI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

