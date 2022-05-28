Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $600,498.03 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $600,498.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $760,029.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

