Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $498,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,326.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,308.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,433.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

