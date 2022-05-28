Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $504,857.93 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dana Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $176.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

