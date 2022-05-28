Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $476,983.56 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $506.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.34 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.60 and a 200-day moving average of $540.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

