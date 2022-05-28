Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $544,327.94 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50.

On Thursday, March 17th, George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $586,776.08.

On Monday, February 28th, George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,039,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.