Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $487,500.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,443,305 shares in the company, valued at $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TPC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,766,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 69,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 477,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

