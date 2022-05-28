IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

LON:IHP opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £966.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 464.95. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 281 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.