InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 288.2% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
INCR stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $291.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92. InterCure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.77.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter.
About InterCure (Get Rating)
InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in production of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also offers pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
