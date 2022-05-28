InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, an increase of 288.2% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INCR stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $291.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92. InterCure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in InterCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,886,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 530,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in production of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also offers pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

