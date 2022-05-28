Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.76% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

