Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $141.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.81 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

