Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.44. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5,842 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

