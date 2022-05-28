iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the April 30th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

